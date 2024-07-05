



Adani Defence & Aerospace and Thales Group have joined forces to manufacture 70mm rockets in India, contributing to the country's self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Thales is a global leader in the production of these rockets, which are used against soft and light armoured vehicles, air defence facilities, radar sites, and communication installations with laser-guided precision. The partnership between Adani Defence and Thales Belgium will establish manufacturing, assembly, and testing facilities in India under the Buy Indian category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.





This collaboration is aligned with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, which aims to enhance self-reliance in defence production. It is a significant step towards strengthening India's defence capabilities and overall defence ecosystem through partnerships with leading global defence groups like EDGE Group from the UAE.





The production of 70mm rockets will enhance India's attack helicopter capabilities, specifically for HAL Rudra (weaponised DHRV) and Prachand attack gunships. These rockets are considered the gold standard for chopper-mounted rocket systems due to their precise laser guidance, resistance to jamming, and accuracy in hitting targets. Thales has demonstrated the accuracy of these rockets by conducting a precision strike from an Airbus H145M attack chopper in Sweden, firing a 70mm rocket from a distance of 4.5 km with a deviation of less than a meter.





This partnership between Thales and Adani Defence & Aerospace is a significant milestone in supporting India's vision of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' for the growing defence industry. It not only strengthens Thales' commitment to India but also allows them to expand their partner network worldwide.





The pact aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers.





Our Bureau



