



According to an insider in the Indian defence industry, the deal between an Indian firm and the Russian maker of S-400 air defence systems for maintenance and repair work in India is almost final. This has been reported by various Indian media outlets





India's Acquisition of S-400 Missile System





⚡️EXCLUSIVE



🇷🇺 S-400 SYSTEMS TO BE MAINTAINED IN 🇮🇳INDIA: SOURCES TO SPUTNIK



According to a highly placed source in the Indian defence industry, an agreement between a 🇮🇳company and the 🇷🇺manufacturer of S-400 air defenses for the maintenance and repair of these systems in… pic.twitter.com/aJQzXADrsS — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) June 27, 2024





India is indeed inching closer to the production and service of the S-400 missile system (also known as the SA-21 Growler). In October 2016, India and Russia signed an Inter-governmental Agreement (IGA) for the supply of five S-400 regiments to India. The formal signing of the $5.43 billion deal took place on October 5, 2018, despite the threat of US sanctions.





Talks between the Indian company and Almaz-Antey are nearly finished. The partners aim to set up two support centres and start manufacturing spare parts in India by 2028.

Back in 2019, talks began about India’s role in making spare parts and maintaining the S-400 system. Russia and India were discussing making parts for the S-400 air defense systems in India. Sergey Chemezov from Russia’s high-tech company, ROSTEC, shared this information.

“Yes, we are talking about making parts in India,” said Chemezov. He mentioned that Russia had already sold licenses to India to make Su-30 fighter jets and T-90 tanks. In addition, the BrahMos missile was developed together with Indian scientists and made in India.





Delivery of the second S-400 squadron began in April 2022, and the system has been deployed on the border facing China in the eastern part of India. The contract with India is being implemented successfully, and the second regiment will be supplied in the near future. The first regiment has already been provided, and more than 200 specialists have been trained. All five regiments are expected to be supplied by the end of 2023.





The acquisition of the S-400 missile system by India has drawn criticism from the United States, which has threatened sanctions against countries purchasing military equipment from Russia. However, India remains steadfast in its commitment to acquiring the S-400 systems.





It is worth noting that the S-400 is Russia's most advanced air defense platform and represents a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the S-300. The system has gained a reputation as one of the most capable air defense systems in the world, with the ability to engage different air threats, an engagement range of nearly 250 miles, and counter-stealth capabilities.





The acquisition of the S-400 missile system by India has implications for regional security and has prompted discussions about India's strategic deterrent capabilities.





In summary, This key joint venture involves an Indian company partnering with Almaz-Antey, the Russian state-owned enterprise that originally made the S-400 surface-to-air missile [SAM] system. The main goal of this collaboration is to maintain and repair S-400 air defense systems within India. They also plan to eventually produce important components for these systems locally.





Our Bureau







