



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is redefining its approach to maritime power projection by integrating advanced aircraft and cutting-edge technology. The IAF believes that platforms like the SEPECAT Jaguar IM/IS and the multi-role Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters can deliver more economical and secure maritime strike capabilities compared to traditional aircraft carriers. The SEPECAT Jaguar IM fleet has long been a cornerstone of the IAF's maritime strike force, and the integration of advanced radar systems has further enhanced the aircraft's capability to detect and engage sea-borne targets with improved accuracy and reliability.





In early 2020, the IAF commissioned its first squadron of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters armed with the BrahMos-A (Air) supersonic cruise missile at Thanjavur on India's southeast coast. This strategic move aimed to enhance the IAF's maritime strike capabilities.





Strategic Island Bases And Maritime Power Projection





The IAF's redefined approach to maritime power projection also involves the establishment of strategic island bases. These bases serve as key locations for the IAF to operate from and project power in the maritime domain.





The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, located in the Indian Ocean, are one such strategic base for the IAF. These islands are of significant importance due to the evolving geopolitical landscape and the potential conflict of interest between China and India in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). China's pursuit of maritime dominance in the IOR has prompted India to strengthen its presence in the region, including the deployment of military assets such as the IAF.





Comparison To Aircraft Carriers





The IAF's focus on land-based power projection and strategic island bases is driven by the belief that advanced fighters like the SEPECAT Jaguar IM/IS and Sukhoi Su-30MKI can provide more economical and secure maritime strike capabilities compared to traditional aircraft carriers. This approach allows the IAF to leverage the capabilities of these advanced fighters, including their advanced radar systems and supersonic cruise missiles, to effectively engage sea-borne targets.





The IAF's emphasis on land-based power projection is also influenced by the challenges associated with operating aircraft carriers, such as vulnerability to anti-aircraft fire and the need for extensive logistical support.





In conclusion, the Indian Air Force is redefining its approach to maritime power projection by integrating advanced fighters and leveraging strategic island bases. This approach allows the IAF to enhance its maritime strike capabilities and effectively engage sea-borne targets. By focusing on land-based power projection, the IAF aims to provide more economical and secure maritime strike capabilities compared to traditional aircraft carriers. The establishment of strategic island bases, such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, further strengthens the IAF's presence in the Indian Ocean Region.





Our Bureau







