



The sighting of a US Air Force "Nuke Sniffer" flying across the Atlantic has raised questions about its purpose and mission. The "Nuke Sniffer" refers to the WC-135 Constant Phoenix, a special-purpose aircraft used by the United States Air Force to collect samples from the atmosphere for the purpose of detecting and identifying nuclear explosions. It is informally referred to as the "weather bird" or "the sniffer".





The WC-135 Constant Phoenix has been involved in various missions throughout its career. For example, in 1979, WC-135B aircraft flew sorties to try to ascertain whether a double flash in the South Atlantic detected by a Vela satellite was a nuclear weapons test, although the result was inconclusive. The aircraft has also been temporarily assigned to other roles, such as training aircraft and staff transports.





🚨#BREAKING NEWS: A US Air Force WC-135R Constant Phoenix has been spotted on Radar flying across the Atlantic, East of South America.



This type of aircraft is referred to as a “Nuke-Sniffer” and is used to detect for radioactivity in the atmosphere.#Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/L4YnjsHHFe — The Breaking Report (@TheBreakingRprt) July 1, 2024





The recent sightings of the WC-135 Constant Phoenix flying across the Atlantic and near the Brazilian coast and St. Louis, Missouri, suggest that it is likely conducting monitoring and surveillance activities to detect and monitor nuclear activities and radiation levels. The aircraft is equipped with specialized equipment to collect air samples and screen for the presence of notable nuclear materials. It plays a crucial role in monitoring activities across the country and abroad.





The WC-135 Constant Phoenix is part of the US Air Force's efforts to enhance its nuclear detection capabilities. In recent years, the Air Force has been upgrading its fleet of "Nuke Sniffers" by converting KC-135R aerial refuelers into WC-135s. These upgrades have allowed the Air Force to retire its older WC-135s and increase the number of nuke sniffers by one aircraft.





The sighting of the US Air Force's "Nuke Sniffer," the WC-135 Constant Phoenix, flying across the Atlantic and other locations is likely part of its mission to collect air samples and monitor nuclear activities and radiation levels. The aircraft plays a crucial role in the US Air Force's efforts to enhance its nuclear detection capabilities.





Our Bureau







