



Washington: US President Joe Biden spoke with former US President Donald Trump following the gunfire incident at the latter's campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler, CNN reported, citing the White House.





Biden also spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Butler Mayor Bob Dandoy. A White House official said that Biden will be returning to Washington, DC, cutting short a weekend stay at his home in Delaware. Biden was originally scheduled to stay in Delaware until Monday and travel directly to Texas for events.





In a statement, a White House official said, "Tonight, the President is returning to Washington, DC. Tomorrow morning at the White House, he will receive an updated briefing from homeland security and law enforcement officials."





Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania's Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported. The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face.





He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel. According to the US Secret Service's statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated. Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.





Earlier, Biden condemned the violent attack on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday (local time), saying that "there is no place in America for this kind of violence."





Speaking from Delaware, Biden described the attack as "sick" and emphasised the need for unity to prevent such incidents.





"It's sick; it's one of the reasons we have to unite this country," he continued, adding, "We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this; we cannot condone this."





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the gunman involved in the assassination attempt against Donald Trump as Thomas Matthew Crooks. It further said that an investigation is underway into the shooting incident.





In a statement, the FBI said, "The FBI has identified Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20 of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the subject involved in the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania."





"This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.





While addressing a news conference, FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, Kevin Rojek, said that it was "surprising" that the gunman was able to fire multiple shots during the rally in Butler.





On being asked whether law enforcement only knew (the gunman was on the roof) when shots were fired, is that what you're hearing, Rojek responded, "That is the assessment at this time," CNN reported.





He further said, "We're still working through the security apparatus that the Secret Service had in place, what potentially happened."





He said that there would be a long investigation conducted on what exactly happened, how the individual was able to get access to the location, and what type of weapon he had.





Lt Col George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police stated that the investigation would allow authorities to "take a look at where any failures occurred and what can be done better in the future," CNN reported.





While addressing a news conference in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities said the victims of the shooting have been identified. However, details regarding the incident have not been publicly shared.





One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured. The gunman was also killed by Secret Service agents.





Lt Col Bivens said that all three were adult men. He said, "We have notified a number of family members, but they have not had an opportunity to notify extended family." He further said that gunshots had been "scattered," and weren't hitting just one location in the crowd, according to CNN report.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is leading the investigation into the shooting incident at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania's Butler on Saturday (local time).





In a statement, the FBI said that the special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately and will include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians.





In a statement shared on X, the FBI stated, "The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania."





"Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the US Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI," it added.





Earlier, the FBI said that FBI personnel were on the scene in Butler and that the agency would continue to work with the US Secret Service on the investigation.





Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said former President Donald Trump has left the Butler area following the shooting in a rally on Saturday (local time).





In a statement posted on X, Shapiro stated, "Under the protection of the US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery. We mourn the loss of life and pray for the two victims who are being treated at this time."





He expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident, protected Trump and worked to bring the situation under control. He stated that the enforcement officials will continue to lead the investigation into the shooting of Trump.





In the post on X, he further said, "I am grateful for all law enforcement who responded, protected the former president, and worked to bring the situation under control. Federal law enforcement officials will continue to lead the investigation into the shooting of former President Trump. Pennsylvania State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting of the other victims."





"I have been in regular communication with law enforcement on the ground in Pennsylvania and have spoken with President Biden, who offered his full support. As we wait to learn more from the investigations, I am mindful of just how painful and shocking this event is to so many of our fellow Pennsylvanians. I respectfully ask that we treat our fellow Americans with respect and join together to universally condemn the unacceptable violence we witnessed earlier today in Butler," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







