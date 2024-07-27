

In her Budget 2024 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to develop Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) as part of India's push to expand its nuclear energy capabilities.





The government plans to partner with the private sector to set up Bharat Small Reactors and conduct research and development on small modular reactors and newer nuclear technologies.





These reactors represent a significant shift in India's nuclear energy strategy, aiming to make nuclear power more accessible and versatile.





What Is Bharat Small Reactor?



Bharat Small Reactors are essentially compact nuclear reactors designed to generate electricity on a smaller scale compared to traditional large nuclear power plants.





The BSRs will be based on India's tried and tested 220-megawatt pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) technology, of which 16 units are already operational in the country.





The key innovation with BSRs is the government's decision to partner with the private sector for their development and deployment.





This marks a historic shift in India's nuclear policy, as the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 previously did not permit private sector participation in nuclear energy generation. The move is expected to open up new avenues for financing and accelerate the growth of nuclear power in India.





Why Bharat Small Reactors Are Needed?



BSRs offer several advantages over conventional large-scale nuclear plants. They are more flexible in terms of siting, can be deployed faster, and are potentially more cost-effective.





These reactors could be particularly useful for providing power to remote areas or serving as captive power units for large industries like cement and steel.





The development of BSRs aligns with global trends in nuclear energy, where small modular reactors (SMRs) are gaining attention. However, it's important to note that BSRs are distinct from SMRs.





While SMRs are an entirely new concept involving factory-made, easily assembled reactors, BSRs are based on India's existing PHWR technology.





Sitharaman also announced plans for research and development of Bharat Small Modular Reactors (BSMRs), indicating India's intention to explore this newer technology as well. The design of BSMRs is ongoing at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center in Mumbai.





The government's emphasis on nuclear energy, including BSRs, is part of a broader strategy to diversify India's energy mix and move towards cleaner energy sources.





Nuclear power is seen as a viable alternative to thermal power for providing baseload electricity, crucial for India's growing energy needs and its clean energy transition.





While the announcement has been welcomed by many in the scientific community, experts caution that integrating these new reactors into the electricity grid may still be a few years away.





The government will need to create new policies and legal frameworks to enable private sector participation in nuclear energy generation.





As India moves forward with this initiative, it will also be crucial to address safety concerns, manage nuclear waste effectively, and ensure that the development of BSRs aligns with the country's broader energy and environmental goals.





(With Reporting By India Today News)







