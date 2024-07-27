



The Russians are still grappling with issues surrounding the Su-75 fighter jet, which is meant to be a competitor to the American F-35. While the list of countries wanting to acquire the F-35 is expanding, the Su-75 has attracted minimal interest. Russia is seeking to change this. Defence Romania, citing an Indian news outlet, reports that Moscow is pressuring Delhi to select the Su-75 as a replacement for India's MiG-29.

Russia has previously attempted to persuade India to participate in the development of the Su-75 fighter jet. However, India, recalling the problems with the PAK FA program—specifically the construction of the Su-57 fighter jet, which faced discrepancies regarding technology transfer and specifications—did not show much enthusiasm. Additionally, India is developing two of its own indigenous fighter jets: the AMCA and TEJAS MK-2 fighters.





Su-75 Checkmate - Russia's Aerial Dilemma





Potential buyers are also deterred by the fact that, to date, Russia has not produced a single Su-75 prototype. At the beginning of 2024, ROSTEC, responsible for the aircraft's development, announced only that technical changes were made to the fighter jet aimed at cost optimization, increasing competitiveness, and market attractiveness.





The Su-75, a lightweight, fifth-generation Russian fighter jet, was unveiled in 2021. The Russians showcased its design and model during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Show. They also announced that the aircraft would be built using stealth technology, capable of flying at Mach 1.8, have an operational range of about 2,800 kilometres, carry 7,400 kilograms of combat load, and operate in conditions with strong electronic warfare countermeasures.





Initial plans projected that the Su-75 prototype would make its maiden flight in 2023, with mass production starting in 2026. However, this has not happened. The Su-75 prototype is incomplete, and there is a lack of interest in the Russian aircraft. By contrast, interest in the American F-35 fighters, which the Su-75 was meant to rival, remains strong. Greece has just confirmed its intention to purchase the F-35A, submitting a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) to the American side. This makes Athens the 19th country to decide to purchase this aircraft.





