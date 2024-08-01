



Washington: The United States, on Wednesday (local time), termed Iran as a regime that has "time and again" been the "largest and greatest exporter of terrorism" not just in the Middle East but broadly.





The US State Department alleged that Tehran has a track record of "suppressing its own people" as well as funding, promoting, encouraging, and malignly destabilising action across the region.





"Iran is a regime that has time and again since 1979, has been the largest and greatest exporter of terrorism, not just in the Middle East but broadly. It has a track record of not just suppressing its own people but also funding, promoting, encouraging, malign destabilising action across the region," US State Department deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel said in the daily briefing on Wednesday (local time).





He further said that the US will stand with its allies and partners while defending against threats from Iran.





"Our opinion and point of view on the Iran regime is quite clear and we will not hesitate...not just stand with our allies and partners when it comes to defending against threats from Iran but also taking appropriate action from the United States," Patel further added.





This comes amid possibility of escalating tensions in the Middle East after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.





Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered Iran to strike Israel directly, in retaliation for Haniyeh's killing, New York Times reported, citing three Iranian officials, briefed on the order, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards.





Khamenei gave the order at an emergency meeting of Iran's Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning, shortly after Iran announced that Haniyeh had been killed.





Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of the assassination. Israel, which is at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has neither acknowledged nor denied killing Haniyeh, who was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran's new president.





Hours after the development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his nation has delivered "crushing blows" to enemies in the last few days, CNN reported.





Netanyahu, during the address to the nation, however, didn't claim Israel's responsibility for Haniyeh's killing. Notably, Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind Haniyeh's assassination.





"Three weeks ago, we attacked the military chief of Hamas, Mohammad Deif. Two weeks ago we attacked the Houthis, in one of the farthest attacks the Air Force has carried out. Yesterday we attacked the military chief of Hezbollah, Fuad Shukr," the Israeli PM said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







