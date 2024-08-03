ASTR Defence Unveils ATAL 32X, India's First Indigenously Designed Modular Pistol
Introducing the revolutionary ATAL Modular Pistol. India’s First Indigenously Designed Pistol ATAL is now in 32ACP (0.32”) Calibre for the Civilians.
The Atal 32X is designed with military specifications, making it the perfect choice for those who want to be prepared for any situation. With its configurable features, the Atal 32X is adaptable to the user’s specific needs, whether you’re a seasoned shooter or a beginner.
365 Days, One Gun: ATAL 32X
The goal was to develop a lightweight modern pistol which can be carried comfortably in daily life for personal protection and at the same time offer unrestricted fun on the shooting range. The result is the ergonomic, sleek and ingenious ATAL 32 pistol with ambidextrous controls.
When it comes to personal protection, one needs a weapon that is both reliable and comfortable to carry. That’s where the Atal 32X Ambidextrous Pistol comes in.
The Atal 32X is a personal bodyguard firearm, always ready to protect you. Its precision and power will give confidence to face any situation.
The Atal 32X Ambidextrous Pistol is the perfect weapon for those who want to be prepared for anything. With its configurable features and military-spec design, it will adapt to your specific needs. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a beginner, the Atal 32X is the perfect choice for any shooter.
|PARAMETER
|SPECIFICIATIONS
|
Model Variant
|
AP32X
|
Calibre
|
32ACP (0.32")
|
System
|
Patented Action
|
Magazine Capacity
|
13+1 Double Stack
|
Barrel Length
|
85mm
|
Weight
|
500g
|
Length
|
152mm
|
Width (Overall)
|
29mm
|
Height
|
128mm
|
Sights
|
Combat Sights
|
Accessory Rail
|
Picatinny Rail
|
Trigger Action
|
Striker Fired
|
Trigger
|
Two Stage Double Action
|
Breech
|
Tilting Barrel
|
Slide Material
|
MIL SPEC Alloy Steel
|
Frame Material
|
Aircraft Grade Aluminum Alloy
|
Chassis Material
|
MIL SPEC Stainless Steel
|
Safeties
|
Mechanical Safeties
|
Grip Strap
|
Interchangeable - High Strength Polymer
