



Quetta: The Baloch National Movement (BNM), a Baloch rights organisation, celebrated the Baloch Independence Day on Sunday (Balochistan gained independence from British rule on August 11, 1947).





BNM spokesperson in a post on X mentioned, "August 11 is a day to renew our commitment."





He urged everyone to reaffirm their pledge to restore Balochistan's independence and vowed, "I swear by the blood of Baloch martyrs that I will persist in the struggle for Baloch independence and will not take any actions that could undermine the independence movement or harm Baloch national interests."





He also added that the Baloch nation is deprived of its freedom due to British conspiracy. However, Britain allowed Pakistan to occupy Balochistan and did not act to safeguard the fundamental rights of its people.





Further, he criticised the Commonwealth of Nations as a failed concept, claiming that this institution, established under British patronage, is distant from its core objectives of democracy, peace, and human rights protection.





He urged Britain to remove Pakistan from Commonwealth Country Status for deviating from its objectives and also requested Britain to correct its historical mistakes and support the Baloch Independence movement.





He further affirmed that the Baloch nation has been denied all basic rights, including freedom, in Pakistan. Pakistan has obstructed the peaceful struggle of the Baloch nation by killing its political leaders and nationalist activists. The Baloch nation will never forgive the bloodshed of the thousands of martyrs in their fight for freedom. The ultimate reward for their sacrifice is complete national independence from Pakistan.





The spokesperson also highlighted that August 11 serves as a reminder of this crucial need for freedom to ensure our survival.





He also draws attention towards Pakistan which is destroying their language, culture, literature and values. The national liberation movement is essential for safeguarding "our existence."





He also urged national political activists to reflect on their roles and renew their commitment. He emphasized the need to increase public participation in the national freedom struggle by spreading the message of national freedom to every Baloch and securing their full support.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







