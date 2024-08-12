



Toronto: Thousands of Canadians staged a protest on Sunday across downtown Toronto to stand in solidarity against the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.





Canadians of Hindu, Christian, Buddhist and Jewish origin gathered in Downtown Toronto.





People in the protest held in Downtown Toronto were seen chanting, "We want justice - Bangladesh Bangladesh".





The protesters urged the Canadian Government to press the Dhaka Government to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.





One of the protesters lamented that they also sent emails to the Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto, but they have not responded yet.





"We have also sent emails to Bangladeshi mosques in Toronto. So far, we have not heard any response from them, maybe we will, maybe they are busy because of the weekend," he said, adding, "Whatever is happening in Bangladesh, is to their own brothers..."





The protester further said that the community has gathered in an unprecedented number, which is a good sign.





"We would love if they would also stand in solidarity. The community is here in unprecedented numbers which is a good sign. What is disappointing is the involvement of Canadian politics. They are disproportionately not listening to us after emails, tweets and calls...," he stressed.





Moreover, the community leaders showed their concerns over attacks on Hindus.





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in a message on X on Thursday.





"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi said in a post on X.





Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been fleeing to neighbouring India to escape the violence.





Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.





