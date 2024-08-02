



Other countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Cuba, and Vietnam are also exploring BrahMos options. A Brazilian delegation is set to visit India this month to discuss the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, reflecting global interest in advanced air defence systems amid rising conflicts





A Brazilian delegation is expected to visit India this month for deliberations over BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Multiple countries have expressed their interest in the missible as ongoing global conflicts underline growing importance of air defence systems.





The visit is a culmination of years of behind-the-scenes interactions Brazil government and its military has had over BrahMos, a product of Indo-Russian joint venture, since 2009.





The delegation’s visit comes after the Commander of the Brazilian Army, General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva, witnessed an indigenous weapon platform firing at the Pokhran field firing ranges in August 2023. He also met the military top brass in India to strengthen bilateral defence ties. Before that, an Indian delegation with several industry representatives had gone to Rio to explore further industrial cooperation and business opportunities.





Government officials said it takes time for defence deals to mature. Sources in the government also stated that besides BrahMos cruise missiles, Brazil has also shown interest in Akash missile systems which India recently exported to Armenia in a deal worth ₹6,000 crore.





Sources said that not just Brazil, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cuba, and Vietnam have too expressed their interests in the BrahMos, which has attracted global attention after India signed contract with Philippines in 2022 and delivered first batch of the supersonic missiles on April 19, 2024.





The $375 million deal is for three batteries of a shore-based, anti-ship variant of the BrahMos missile that the Philippines has equipped itself with to face challenges from an offensive China. Of late, the Philippines and China have had a showdown in the South China Sea.





Malaysia is also keen on the BrahMos missiles’ air-launched variant, which could be integrated with its fighter aircraft to extend firing capabilities. Vietnam is interested in a shore-based, anti-ship variant of BrahMos like the Philippines to counter Chinese aggression.





On Thursday, India extended two Lines of Credit (LoC) totalling $300 million to Vietnam to bolster the country’s maritime security.





BrahMos Aerospace is also targeting other Southeast Asian countries in search of exports. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said more than a month ago that India has set a sight of over ₹50,000 crore worth of weapon exports by FY29 after the export figures touched a record of ₹21,083 crore in FY24.





