



New Delhi: Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, held discussions with Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev to boost maritime security and strategic cooperation. INS Tabar's visit to St. Petersburg during the Russian Navy Day Parade highlighted the growing defence partnership and strengthened maritime ties between India and Russia.





The discussions underscored mutual commitment towards enhancing maritime security, deepening strategic cooperation and fostering a stronger defence partnership between the two nations, the headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said.





Indian Navy's frontline frigate INS Tabar visited St. Petersburg in Russia last month, in reflection of growing maritime security ties between the two sides.





The ship participated in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations.





The visit by INS Tabar was aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship and exploring newer avenues of bolstering maritime ties, the Indian Navy had said.





(With Agency Inputs)







