



Washington: The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has issued a heartfelt plea to the US lawmakers, urging them to take immediate and decisive action in response to the alarming escalation of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.





Over the past few days, reports have emerged of widespread attacks, including the killing of dozens of Hindus, the vandalism of temples, and the systematic targeting of Hindu homes and businesses.





The harrowing situation has sparked widespread fear among the Hindu community, both in Bangladesh and among the diaspora in the United States.





According to CoHNA, the violence has reached a terrifying scale, with reports of sexual violence against Hindu women adding to the community's distress.





"The situation has drawn disturbing parallels to the atrocities committed during Operation Searchlight in 1971, when Bengali Hindus faced genocide", CoHNA said in a statement.





The Coalition fears that the current wave of violence could lead to another catastrophic loss of life if immediate action is not taken.





The CoHNA's statement highlighted the ongoing persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, noting that despite comprising less than eight percent of the population today, they continue to face existential threats.





It added, "Historical data underscores the gravity of the situation: in 1971, a US State Department report revealed that more than 60 per cent of the Bengali refugees who fled to India were Hindus, despite Hindus making up less than 18 per cent of the population in East Pakistan at the time."





The Coalition is particularly concerned about the lack of media coverage of the targeted nature of this violence. The focus has largely been on the broader geopolitical tensions, with little attention given to the plight of the Hindu minority. CoHNA is calling on US lawmakers to acknowledge this crisis and act to prevent further atrocities.





In their appeal, CoHNA has urged US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US State Department to closely monitor the situation and ensure that the Bangladeshi authorities take immediate steps to protect their Hindu citizens.





They have called for the perpetrators of the violence to be held accountable and have requested that the US facilitate the resettlement of the most vulnerable Bangladeshi Hindus through the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP).





"We cannot afford to be silent," said CoHNA in their statement, adding, "The United States has a moral responsibility to prevent another genocide and to stand up for the rights of religious minorities. We urge our lawmakers to issue strong public statements condemning the violence and to take concrete actions that will bring international attention to this crisis."





CoHNA has also requested an urgent meeting with US lawmakers to discuss both short-term and long-term solutions to the crisis. They emphasized that silence is not an option and that decisive action by the US could make a significant difference in preventing further violence and protecting the Hindu community in Bangladesh.





The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) is an advocacy group dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of Hindus across the continent. They work to raise awareness of issues affecting the Hindu community and to foster a greater understanding of Hindu culture and values.





