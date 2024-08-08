



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed deep concern over the recent surge in violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh and emphasized that they are closely monitoring the situation and its implications for minority communities in the region.





Emphasising India's 'deep concern' over the attacks on the minority situation in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday, said that this concern comes amid reports of attacks on Hindu temples, homes, and businesses, as well as targeted killings and violence against women.





"This particular issue was also addressed by the external affairs minister in his suo moto statement. We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are also reports that various initiatives have been taken by groups and organizations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities," Jaiswal said.





While addressing the media briefing on Wednesday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that according to reports, some groups and organizations have taken various initiatives to ensure the protection of minorities.





Meanwhile, the Indian government has urged the Bangladeshi government to exercise restraint and protect the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.





He further reiterated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement and said that India hopes for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh.





"We welcome these steps, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored. Having said that, we also want to make it clear that, you know, it is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh," he said.





The MEA Spokesperson stressed that this is both in the interest of the country itself and for the region as a whole or the larger region as a whole.





Jaiswal said that the majority of the students in Bangladesh have come back to India.





"External Affairs Minister had informed that there are 19,000 people in Bangladesh, out of which 9,000 are students, majority of them have come back," he said, adding that there are many left, who also want to come back.





"There are many who want to come back and our High Commission is assisting them. Several people have reached out to our High Commission and Assistant High Commission, and support will be rendered to Indian nationals," he added.





Moreover, Jaiswal said that the situation in Bangladesh is "still evolving", adding that there will be a swearing-in of the interim government today evening.





"Once, those things take place, I would like to emphasise one thing, for the government and the people of India, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost in our minds...," he said.





