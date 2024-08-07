



Amidst ongoing regional tensions and nuclear arms competition involving Pakistan, India, and China, a significant development has emerged concerning Pakistan's defence capabilities.





Recently analysed photographs from the 2023 Pakistan Day Parade rehearsals have unveiled Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder Block II aircraft equipped with a Ra'ad air-launched cruise missile (ALCM), as confirmed by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).





This configuration, previously undisclosed to the public, underscores Pakistan's technological progress in the field of air-launched nuclear deterrence.





Ra'ad-I Vs Ra'ad-II





To ascertain the specific missile type, experts compared the observed Ra'ad configuration with past displays of Ra'ad-I and Ra'ad-II missiles. Notably, the Ra'ad-I features a 'twin-tail' design, distinct from the 'x-shaped' tail fin introduced with the Ra'ad-II in recent years.





The Ra'ad series of missiles is believed to have its origin to the cancelled South African Kentron (now Denel Dynamics) MUPSOW (MUlti-Purpose, Stand-Off Weapon) cruise missile. Pakistan developed the design for 8 years and made the Ra'ad missile in 2007.





Using advanced tools like Photoshop's Vanishing Point, analysts estimated the Ra'ad missile's length at approximately 4.9 meters, consistent with previous Ra'ad-I specifications. This finding, combined with the tail fin configuration, strongly suggests the deployment of the Ra'ad-I ALCM on the JF-17 Thunder Block II.





The integration of nuclear-capable Ra'ad missiles on Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder marks a strategic upgrade, potentially replacing aging Mirage III/V aircraft in nuclear deterrence roles. However, questions remain regarding deployment logistics and Pakistan's broader nuclear strategy, including implications for conventional defense alternatives.





This development occurs amidst heightened regional tensions and advancements in short-range nuclear capabilities, amplifying concerns about escalation risks in South Asia. Both Pakistan and India have increased their nuclear stockpiles, with India focusing on plutonium-based warheads produced at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), contrasting Pakistan's use of highly enriched uranium (HEU) designs.





Agencies







