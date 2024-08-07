



Dassault Aviation is all set to establish a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility near Jewar International Airport for India's Mirage-2000 and Rafale fighters.





According to sources, Dassault aviation is planning a stand-alone facility without partnering with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence.





Dassault Aviation and Reliance Defence are long-term partners under the joint venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL) that has a facility in Nagpur to make parts for the Falcon business jets and Rafales.





Although the new facility is not in tandem with Prime Minister's idea of Make-in-India by joining hands with Indian companies, the new MRO will definitely aid the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy to maintain and overhaul their respective fleet of Rafale and Mirage-2000 fighter in India.





The IAF has a fleet of 36 Rafale fighters while the Navy is planning to purchase 26 naval-version Rafale jets. Dassault claims that these fighter jets are the most technologically advanced fighter aircraft with Indian defence forces and is banking on getting more orders from the Navy and Air Force.





Interestingly, if Dassault manages to bag the IAF order for multi-role fighter jets, the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) plans to develop this facility into a production facility thus paving way for local manufacturing of Rafale jets.





Meanwhile another oversees OEM, Safran -- specializing in manufacturing aircraft engines -- is planning to set up an MRO facility for Rafale engines in Hyderabad. Given the scenario, if Dassault wins the IAF Rafale contract, Safran might also consider establishing manufacturing plant for M-88 engines that power the Rafale jets. The facility is set to be operational by 2025.





The above developments come in the wake of Indian government's change in the defense procurement policy. As per the latest changes IAF will grant the contract for latest fighter jets only to those vendors who are willing to set up its manufacturing unit in India along with technology transfer and full production in partnership with Indian players.





This aims at establishing a sound MRO ecosystem in the country and strengthening India's defence manufacturing capabilities.





Agencies



