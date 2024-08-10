Washington: Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday wrote to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging him to assist the Bangladeshi government in ending the violence against Hindus in the country.





Krishnamoorthi requested Blinken to engage with Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8, and bring violence to an end and perpetrators to justice.





In a letter to Blinken, Krishnamoorthi said, "I am writing to you regarding the fluid situation in Bangladesh and the rise of coordinated anti-Hindu violence in the wake of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation. Now that Muhammad Yunus is sworn in as Prime Minister for the interim government, it is of utmost urgency that the United States engage with his government for the purposes of both bringing the violence to an end and the perpetrators to justice."