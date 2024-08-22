



The Delhi Police announced on Thursday they have dismantled an Al-Qaeda terror module, detaining 14 people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The operation stemmed from intelligence inputs and was conducted with the cooperation of state police forces.





According to a Delhi Police statement, the terror module was led by Dr. Ishtiyaq from Ranchi, Jharkhand, and aimed to declare 'khilafat' along with executing serious terrorist activities in the country. The detained individuals had received training in various locations, including weapon handling.





Six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan during weapons training. Additionally, eight individuals were held from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning.





"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and it was aspiring to declare 'Khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country."





The detainees are under interrogation, and further detentions are expected. Police forces are conducting raids to recover arms, ammunition, and documents.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







