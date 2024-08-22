



India is on the cusp of a significant technological breakthrough, as the TATA Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai nears the completion of the country’s first quantum computer. This development marks a pivotal moment in India’s technological landscape, positioning the nation as a player in the highly competitive quantum technology field.





At the helm of the project is Dr. R. Vijayaraghavan, who leads the Quantum Measurement and Control (QuMaC) lab at TIFR. Established over a decade ago, the QuMaC lab is dedicated to addressing the intricate challenges involved in constructing quantum systems. This project is a collaborative effort involving TIFR, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and TATA Consultancy Services (TCS). Together, these entities are focused on designing and developing critical components like the quantum processing unit and related electronics and software.





Dr. Vijayaraghavan’s team is working under the auspices of the National Quantum Mission, aiming to construct a more complex 24-qubit system within three years and a 100-qubit system within five. This ambitious project represents just the beginning of India’s foray into quantum computing, with plans to address and surmount the significant challenges such as qubit instability and decoherence.





The endeavor is not merely technical but also strategic, aiming to provide a foundational platform for future advancements. The project draws inspiration from global milestones, such as IBM’s first 5-qubit quantum computer, reflecting a phased approach towards developing scalable and efficient quantum systems.





The National Quantum Mission also encompasses efforts from the private sector. Bangalore-based start-up QpiAI, led by Dr. Nagendra Nagaraja, is constructing a 25-qubit quantum computer. With plans for unveiling it by year’s end, QpiAI aims to harness this technology to boost enterprise capabilities in AI and quantum computing, providing services through cloud platforms and collaborating with leading institutes and research groups across India.





The mission is backed by substantial funding, with the government allocating ₹6,000 crore (approximately $720 million USD) to foster growth in this area. This funding is expected to catalyse advancements across various sectors, including chemicals, life sciences, finance, and mobility, demonstrating the transformative potential of quantum computing in driving economic and industrial innovation.





As India edges closer to completing its first quantum computer, the efforts of researchers and the strategic use of national resources are setting the stage for a transformative leap in technology and industry. This progress holds the promise of not only advancing scientific capabilities but also positioning India as a leader in the emerging quantum technology arena.





