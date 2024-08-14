



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday (August 13) successfully test-fired the indigenously-built Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM). The test was conducted at a field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, reported ANI citing DRDO officials.





The MP-ATGM is a shoulder-launched, portable missile system designed specifically to destroy enemy tanks and armoured vehicles.





This advanced ATGM system is equipped with both day and night capabilities, top attack functionality, and a dual-mode seeker.

#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) successfully test-fired the Made-in-India Man-Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) at the field firing range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, recently: DRDO officials pic.twitter.com/J2AcG5LdiT — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024





Earlier, on April 13, 2024, the Warhead Flight Trials were successfully conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan, demonstrating impressive missile and warhead performance. A day later, successful missile trials were carried out. The system included the MPATGM, a launcher, a target acquisition system, and a fire control unit.





Design





The MPATGM is a lightweight, cylindrical missile featuring two sets of four radial fins. It is equipped with a high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) shaped charge warhead. The missile measures approximately 130 cm in length and 12 cm in diametre and is used with a collapsible tripod and launch tube.





The total system weight is 14.5 kg, with an additional 14.25 kg for the command launch unit (CLU). The missile has an operational range of 200 to 300 metres at the minimum and up to 4 km at the maximum. It is equipped with an advanced imaging infrared homing (IIR) sensor and integrated avionics, enabling top attack capability.





Capabilities





Regarding capabilities, the MPATGM is designed to counter modern armour-protected Main Battle Tanks. It is capable of day and night operations, features a top attack mode, and is equipped with dual-mode seeker functionality to enhance its effectiveness in tank warfare.





The missile is soft-launched from a canister using an ejection motor and can be deployed from a tripod, with a maximum range of 2.5 km, while maintaining a total system weight under 15 kg.





Successful Trails





The MPATGM has undergone extensive testing to verify its performance. Initial trials in September 2018 were successful, followed by guided flight trials in March 2019, where the missile's top attack mode was successfully demonstrated at a range of 2,500 metres.





In September 2019, a man-portable tripod launcher was tested, successfully striking a dummy tank via top attack. In July 2021, the missile's minimum range was validated in direct attack mode at 200 to 300 metres.





The final configuration test, conducted in January 2022, confirmed consistent performance at the minimum range. Subsequent tests included a 2.5 km range flight test at the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool in 2023 and successful field evaluation tests at the Pokhran Test Range in April 2024, which included tandem warhead penetration and warhead flight trials.





