



Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has carried out successful maiden flight test of Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB), GAURAV from Su-30MKI platform of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The test was conducted off the coast of Odisha.





GAURAV is an air launched 1,000 kg class glide bomb capable of hitting targets at long distance. After being launched, the glide bomb steer towards the target using highly accurate hybrid navigation scheme with a combination of INS and GPS data. GAURAV has been designed and developed indigenously by the Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad.





During the flight test, the glide bomb hit the target erected at Long Wheeler’s island with pinpoint accuracy. Complete flight data during the test launch was captured by Telemetry and Electro optical tracking systems deployed by Integrated Test Range along the coastline. The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists. Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, the Development cum Production Partners also participated during the flight trial.





The flight was monitored by senior DRDO scientists. Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, who are the Development cum Production Partners also participated during the flight trial, the statement added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the test a major milestone in the country’s effort in developing indigenous defence technologies for further strengthening the capability of the armed forces.





The DRDO Glide Bomb is crafted as a flexible medium-range weapon capable of accurately striking targets from a safe distance, beyond the range of most anti-aircraft defences.

This design helps aircraft avoid danger, increasing their survival chances and minimizing friendly losses.

"Friendly Losses" refers to any casualties or damage experienced by one's own forces, including personnel, equipment, or aircraft, during military operations. The emphasis here is on conducting precise airstrikes while ensuring the safety of pilots and their aircraft.

Under the DRDO's Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) project, 2 Versions Have Been Planned:



1. Gaurav: This is the winged version, with a range of up to 100 km and a weight of 1,000 kg. It can be equipped with either pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads.

2. Gautam: This is the non-winged version, with an initial range of 30 km, which can be extended to 100 km in the future. It weighs 550 kg and, like the Gaurav, can carry pre-fragmented or penetration-blast warheads. Although it doesn't have wings, it includes a control surface that works with an integrated navigation and guidance system.



Both bombs are 4 meters long and have a diameter of 0.62 meters. They are equipped with an onboard inertial navigation system, supported by GPS and the NaVIC Satellite Guidance System.

On October 29, 2021 too, the DRDO and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully tested the Long Range Bomb (LRB) from a Su-30MKI aircraft at Balasore, Odisha. The bomb was dropped from an altitude of 10 km and accurately hit a target at sea using laser guidance.

This 1,000 kg bomb, developed by DRDO, serves as an alternative to the Spice 2000. The Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) is part of a new series of precision-guided munitions, designed to strike targets at distances ranging from 50 km to 150 km.

The IAF used SPICE smart bombs -- known for being smart, precise, and cost-effective -- during the airstrike on Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, 2019.





