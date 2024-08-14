



Sulur: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) took centre-stage during the ongoing Tarang Shakti exercise at Sulur, Tamil Nadu, by showcasing a wide array of indigenous weapon systems.





The exercise, which is being conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), has provided DRDO with a platform to demonstrate the capabilities of domestically developed military technology, highlighting India’s growing self-reliance in defence as part of the Internal Defence Aviation Exposition (IDAX) 2024.





Speaking at the event, DRDO Chairperson Samir V emphasised the significance of the Tarang Shakti exercise for showcasing the country's defence capabilities. News reports quoted him explaining how the exercise was a strong demonstration of the domestic products they were developing.





Among the notable developments highlighted was the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a 5.5 generation stealth fighter jet currently under development by DRDO. The project has recently completed its design phase, and the organization is now moving into the development trials, which are expected to conclude by 2034.





The induction of the AMCA into the IAF is anticipated by 2035, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards achieving full self-reliance in defence technology. “This is truly a world-class fighter. Very few countries possess stealth aircraft, and India will soon join that elite group,” a news report quoted Kamat as saying.





Tarang Shakti 2024 is not just a showcase of India’s defence capabilities but a significant multinational exercise that has attracted participation from several major air forces, including those of Germany, Spain, and France. The exercise, which marks the first time the IAF has hosted such a large-scale multinational air exercise on Indian soil, is being conducted in two phases, with the first phase taking place at the Sulur Airbase from August 6 to 14, 2024.





The exercise also saw the participation of the IAF’s homegrown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, piloted by Air Marshal AP Singh, who intercepted the German, French, and Spanish contingents during the war games. This demonstration of the Tejas, a symbol of India's indigenous defence manufacturing capability, was a key highlight of the exercise.





Phase II To Extend The Reach





Following a brief hiatus, the second phase of Tarang Shakti will commence at the Jodhpur Airbase in Rajasthan from August 29 to September 14, 2024. This phase will see participation from additional countries, including Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, Greece, the UAE, and the USA, along with 18 other nations that will observe the proceedings. The Jodhpur phase is expected to be larger in scale, further enhancing the exercise's complexity and scope.





The participation of a diverse range of countries underscores the exercise's importance in strengthening military ties, enhancing mutual understanding of air power, and showcasing India’s indigenous defence equipment.





The IAF extended invitations to 51 friendly foreign countries, reflecting the broad international interest in this unprecedented exercise. The participants represent all continents, with a significant number from Asia and Africa, regions where India has been actively strengthening defence and diplomatic relations.





Tarang Shakti is not only a demonstration of military prowess but also a significant logistical and operational achievement for the IAF. The exercise involves nearly 70 aircraft at a time, including fighters, transport planes, helicopters, and advanced early warning and control systems. The complexity of the exercise is further increased by the need to accommodate and coordinate with multiple foreign air forces, each bringing its own equipment and operational doctrines.





The exercise also serves as a learning experience for the IAF, which has been increasingly participating in international air exercises over the past two decades. These exercises are crucial for enhancing interoperability with other air forces, a key objective of Tarang Shakti. The IAF’s growing involvement in such large-scale exercises reflects its rising stature in the global military community and its ability to engage with the world’s leading air forces on equal terms.





