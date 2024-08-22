



Chinese spy ships have been routinely spotted in the Indian Ocean, coinciding with New Delhi's missile fires and naval activities. Chinese ships seen in Indian Ocean region. Ships near India's no-fly zones raise concerns. Vessels gather military data under guise of research





Concerns over Chinese naval incursions in the Indian Ocean Region are not new. While ostensibly focused on scientific research, they are often perceived as instruments of Beijing’s expanding maritime strategy, which intertwines scientific pursuits with geopolitical ambitions.





Three Chinese vessels Xiang Wang 03, Zhong Shan Da Xue, and Yang Wang 7 ” were present in the Indian Ocean Region, showed ship tracking site on August 8. In what has become a pattern, the ships were sailing near areas that have been declared no-fly zone by India’s aviation authorities through two NOTAMs.





The presence of spy ships were first pointed out by open-source intelligence researcher Damien Symon in his X post, “Xiang Yang Hong 03, China's research vessel is currently operating near naval subsurface firing zone.”





A NOTAM or Notice to Air Missions indicating "No Fly Zone" and "naval subsurface firing" area, likely for missile tests, were declared over the Bay of Bengal region near Visakhapatnam and the Indian Ocean from August 22 to 23 and August 17 to September 1, respectively.





In the context of naval subsea firing zone, former navy officer and head of maritime policy initiative at Observer Research Foundation, Abhijit Singh mentions: "It refers to a designated area at sea where navies conduct underwater missile or torpedo tests, or live-fire exercises. In these zones, submarines or other naval vessels may launch missiles, torpedoes, or other weapons below the water's surface."





India Today’s OSINT team delves into the multifaceted aspects of these vessels, their objectives, and the broader implications for regional security and international maritime law.





Dual Research





Experts warn that the Chinese ships gather information for military in the garb of conducting 'research' for environmental and climatic purposes.





“The constant presence of Chinese vessels near the Andaman and Nicobar islands points towards the intention of mapping Indian Ocean waters for various purposes including military,” explains maritime researcher Pooja Bhatt.





Understanding the oceanic conditions can improve the operational capabilities of submarines and other naval assets, affecting sonar performance and navigational accuracy. By understanding these environmental conditions, submarines can optimise their routes and improve their stealth capabilities.





“These ships have likely been monitoring India’s growing military and space research related activities in the Bay of Bengal,” she adds.





Chinese survey ships conduct seabed mapping and search for valuable resources like polymetallic nodules containing critical minerals like manganese, nickel, copper, and cobalt. Many of these minerals are essential for modern technologies.





Surveillance & Intelligence Gathering





These ships often deploy unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) or underwater drones for surveillance and data collection, which further complicates the security scenario.





UUVs are particularly valuable for covert surveillance operations. Their ability to operate discreetly in hostile or politically sensitive environments makes them ideal for gathering intelligence without risking human lives or diplomatic incidents. For instance, UUVs can stealthily approach enemy coastlines to collect data on naval deployments or monitor submarine activities.





In 2020, a Chinese naval UUV was found off Indonesia coast raising concerns about China’s surveillance activities in strategic maritime corridors.





Exploring New Fishing Grounds



The presence of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean is closely linked to China’s fishing industry, which plays a crucial role in its food security strategy. Chinese research vessels in the IOR are actively involved in identifying areas with abundant fish stocks. This not only supports China’s food security goals but also aligns with its broader maritime strategy of establishing a dominant presence in key international waters.





Subsea Cables





According to western media outlet, underwater cables, which carry over 99% of the world’s telecommunications data, are reportedly vulnerable to espionage by suspected Chinese spy ships. Earlier, Estonia suspected Chinese ship of cutting two of its subsea telecoms cables.





The two cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden were damaged on October 2023, and an Estonia-Finland gas pipeline was broken in what Finnish investigators believe may have been ‘sabotage’, harming energy security and raising alarm bells in the wider region.





These developments highlight how underwater cables are becoming a source of contention in matters of national security. The data these networks send can involve high-stakes communications, including coordinating diplomatic missions, security operations and intelligence gathering.





Regional Standoff





Chinese vessels have also routinely enjoyed docking privileges by smaller countries like Sri Lanka and the Maldives while India raised concerns. These activities are part of a broader “String of Pearls” strategy, where China seeks to establish a series of maritime footholds across the Indian Ocean to enhance its strategic reach and secure its energy and trade routes. Hambantota Port, Gwadar Port, and Djibouti Military Base are examples of China’s strategic foothold in the IOR.





China’s operations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) prominently feature a specialised fleet, including the Yuan Wang 01 and Yuan Wang 02, which focus on oceanographic research. The Da Yang Hao, a marine resource survey vessel, and the Yuan Wang 03, equipped for satellite and ballistic missile tracking, highlight China’s strategic initiatives to monitor regional military activities, particularly Indian missile tests. This was evident when the Xiang Yang Hong 01 was detected off India’s eastern coast, coinciding with India’s announcement of a flight restriction zone over the Bay of Bengal for impending nuclear ballistic missile tests.





In recent years, there has been a noticeable uptick in the presence of Chinese research and fishing vessels in the IOR, with an annual deployment averaging at least 10 ships. These ships are not only equipped with advanced sensors for tasks such as laying buoys and profiling underwater currents but have also been observed operating clandestinely by not broadcasting their locations, a tactic known as “running dark,” or “spoofing” as has been noted previously in Indonesian waters.





Tracking India's Missile Exercises



This isn't the first time a Chinese vessel has been spotted in the Indian Ocean just ahead of a planned missile test by Indian authorities. Back in November 2022, India Today reported that the Yuan Wang 6 and Yuan Wang 5 loitered in the region mere days before a scheduled missile test. In response, India cancelled the NOTAM that had declared a no-fly zone over the Bay of Bengal for the tests originally set for November 10 and 11, 2022.





Again, in December that year, India issued another NOTAM for the Bay of Bengal, prompting the Chinese research vessel Yuan Wang 05 to reverse its course and return to the Indian Ocean.





