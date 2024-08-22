



India's TEJAS fighter jet program relies heavily on the General Electric F404 engines, which are critical for the aircraft's performance. However, delays in the delivery of these engines have raised concerns about the U.S.'s commitment to its defence agreements with India. Officially, these delays have been attributed to global supply chain disruptions rather than intentional actions by the U.S. government or GE Aerospace





The situation surrounding the supply of engines for India's TEJAS fighter jets, specifically the General Electric (GE) F404 engines, has raised concerns and speculation regarding U.S. intentions. While there are claims that the U.S. may be using these supplies as leverage in its geopolitical strategy, the reality appears more complex.





India's TEJAS MK-1A program is critical for enhancing the Indian Air Force's capabilities. The GE-F404 engines are essential for this program, and delays in their delivery have been attributed to global supply chain issues rather than any deliberate U.S. strategy. Officially, GE Aerospace has cited unprecedented supply chain pressures affecting the aerospace industry as the reason for the delays, which have pushed back production timelines by approximately 11 months.





Speculation On U.S. Intentions





The U.S. at least in India is never recognized as a reliable partner, leave alone a defence partner. Its treatment of strategic allies is varied depending on the ground situations, for example, the U.S. was also seen arm twisting Israel, its closest ally by any yardstick, during its war against Hamas terrorists. However, treating Israel and India is a different kettle of fish for the U.S., while Israel is perceived to be a hardy ally, India on the other hand is viewed as a dispensable adjustment, especially due to the fact of India's proximity to the Russians and its steadfast refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





Some analysts have speculated that the delays could be part of a broader U.S. strategy to exert influence over India. Dr. Abhinav Pandya, for instance, suggested that the delay might serve U.S. interests by destabilizing India's defence plans. However, he acknowledged that such assertions require more substantial evidence to be credible.





The U.S. has strengthened its defence ties with India in recent years, making it unlikely that it would intentionally jeopardize this relationship over engine supplies. The ongoing cooperation includes high-profile deals and co-production agreements, which are crucial for both nations' strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Implications For India





The delays pose significant challenges for India's defence ambitions, particularly under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative, which aims to enhance domestic defence production capabilities. India's heavy reliance on foreign components, particularly from the U.S., underscores the need for a more robust domestic aerospace engine development program to mitigate future risks associated with supply chain disruptions.





What the India needs to quick call into action is to involve the efficient private sector to find technological solutions to India's vast requirements in the defence sector. Failing which we will be at the mercy of countries like the U.S.





Stop The Penny Pinching





France is considerably a staunch ally of India, France has all the advanced technologies to facilitate India's defence preparedness growth. It is certain France or the European consortium in general could provide the technological leap to fulfil India's high-tech requirements, albeit with some marginal costs involved. The penny-pinching nature of Indian Defence administration is the reason why we are in such permanent predicament. The MRCA competition is another glowing example of this lacuna, even after decades India's MoD has been unable to close the deal, blaming the previous Govt has now become passé, as analysts now view this govt with the same yardstick as the previous ones.





Key Considerations





Dependence On Foreign Technology: India's reliance on GE for the F404 engines highlights vulnerabilities in its defence supply chains. This dependence could be problematic if geopolitical tensions arise or if U.S. policies shift.





Potential For Future Delays: Continued global supply chain issues could further impact the timely delivery of engines, emphasizing the urgency for India to develop indigenous capabilities in aero-engine technology.





Strategic Partnerships: India's defence strategy may need to consider diversifying its partnerships and exploring alternatives, such as the potential collaboration with Safran for future engine designs, which could offer more favourable technology transfer agreements.





While there are speculations about the U.S. using the supply of TEJAS engines as a bargaining chip, the evidence suggests that the delays are primarily due to supply chain challenges rather than intentional geopolitical manoeuvrings. India's strategic focus should be on enhancing its domestic production capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign technology.





Agencies



