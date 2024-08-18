



On August 16, 2024, striking images surfaced of a significant fire aboard the Minsk, a former Soviet Kiev-class aircraft carrier. The vessel, which had been docked in a man-made lagoon near the Yangtze River in China for several years, was undergoing refurbishment when the blaze erupted. The dramatic visuals quickly spread across social media, capturing widespread attention and sparking discussions about the ship's storied past and current state.





The Minsk was commissioned into the Soviet Navy in 1978 and is the second ship of the Kiev-class, which includes several notable vessels designed for a hybrid role between aircraft carriers and battlecruisers. These ships were built at the Mykolaiv Shipyard in Ukraine, the only Soviet facility capable of constructing large surface warships. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian Navy faced significant challenges in maintaining these aging carriers, leading to the eventual sale of the Minsk to China, where it became a tourist attraction known as Minsk World.





The Chinese lost their aircraft carrier Minsk. pic.twitter.com/d9P8jNAzUl — Lowsen (@oxminer_lowsen) August 16, 2024





The images of the burning Minsk have ignited a flurry of reactions online, with many users expressing shock and curiosity about the fate of this historical vessel. The incident has highlighted the ongoing issues related to the maintenance of aging naval fleets and the challenges faced by countries in preserving military heritage.





The fire on the Minsk serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities involved in maintaining historical military assets. As discussions continue on social media, the incident underscores the intersection of history, military technology, and public interest in naval warfare.





