



Kathmandu: Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba will embark on an official visit to India for five days starting Sunday at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.





As per the statement, Nepali Foreign Minister will be holding meetings with Jaishankar and will "discuss matters of mutual interest for strengthening Nepal-India relations and promoting cooperation."





"As part of the regular exchange of high-level visits between Nepal and India, this visit will further consolidate the age-old, deep and multifaceted bilateral relations," the release stated.





An official from the secretariat of Arzu Rana Deuba confirmed to ANI that she will also be tying "Rakshabandhan" to Vijay Chauthaiwale on Monday.





"The Foreign Minister was set to go India for medical check-up later next week. During the visit of Indian Foreign Secretary earlier this week, invitation for the formal visit of Nepal.





The foreign minister came along. As it coincides with Rakshyabandhan she will also be tying Rakshyabandhan with Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale," an official from the Foreign Minister's secretariat confirmed ANI.





During her stay in Delhi, Deuba will also hold talks about visit of Nepal Prime Minister Oli to India.





An official from the Foreign Ministry informed ANI that, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended invitation to his Nepali counterpart, KP Sharma Oli, during the visit of Foreign Secretary.





"Nepali Prime Minister got invitation from Indian Prime Minister for visit to India through the Indian Foreign Secretary on the same day Nepali PM extended invitation for visit to Indian PM. Prime Minister Oli will be visiting India within September in case the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand is cancelled, provided there is development there," the Foreign Ministry official informed ANI.





During the visit, Nepali Foreign Minister will also be holding discussion about Oli's subsequent visit to Indian side and also probably will call on the Indian Prime Minister, the official further added.





The Foreign Minister will extend formal invitation letter from Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel to Indian President Droupadi Murmu to visit Nepal.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







