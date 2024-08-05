



“Post-Article 370 abrogation, Jammu & Kashmir to emerge as the torchbearer of India’s future growth story”, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh today in an exclusive interview to Doordarshan News on the eve of the 5th Anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.





Dr Jitendra Singh said, for the first time , the unexplored natural resources and dormant human resources within J&K have emerged on the surface, the latest example being that of the "Purple Revolution" originating from Bhaderwah which has given India a new genre of Agri-StartUps and holds the promise of contributing significant value addition to India's economy as it rises to number 3 in next few years and then to the top.





“Historic decision of abrogation of Article 370 brought citizenship rights to a vast population in J&K who were deprived of it for the last seven decades”, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.





The Minister said “As we celebrate the 5th Anniversary some significant developments are highly notable. In the last 5 years transformation has happened broadly at four levels i.e. democratic, governance, development and security situation.”





At the democratic level, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Pakistan refugees who settled in J&K were deprived of voting rights for seven decades despite two of them going on to become the Prime Minister of India, naming I.K Gujral and Dr. Man Mohan Singh.





Dr Jitendra Singh also criticised previous governments for posing to be protagonists of Art 370 but actually abusing Art 370 to exploit the common masses for their vested interests. He cited the example of how during the Emergency, the term of all the State Assemblies was increased from 5 to 6 years. Later on after 3 years the Morarji government restored it back to 5 years, but the then government in J&K immediately adopted the first central legislation but conveniently ignored the second one using the alibi of Art 370 and allowed the J&K Assembly term to continue to be six years till Aug 5-6, 2019. This reflects how some people misused article 370 for their own vested interests.





Speaking about hardliners and sympathisers Dr. Jitendra Singh said, PM Modi has taken a strict decisive stance and those who were hosted as guests by Pak Embassy in New Delhi are now being hosted in Delhi's Tihar Jail which signifies governments no tolerance to anti- India activism. He also emphasised that hoisting the National Flag was once a dream for many and now the tri-color is hoisted on every government office in J&K.





At the governance level, Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled that the 73rd and 74th Amendments of the Panchayat Act were introduced by the Congress government at the Centre but not made applicable in J&K by the same coalition government in the State. Democratic decentralisation could not take place as central funds were not available to them before 2019, he said.





In terms of security and peace in the region, Dr. Jitendra Singh remarked that we are in the last phase of militancy. In the last decade and especially in the last 5 years post- Art.370, the Centre has been successful in containing militancy. He explained that pattern based militancy has reduced. Speaking on the recent incidents, he said terrorists are on the run and keep attacking soft targets just to stay relevant but soon that too will be contained.





Highlighting the peace and tranquility in the region, Dr Jitendra Singh said, around 2.5 crore tourists, domestic as well as international, have visited Kashmir in the last two years. People who come here with their families and loved ones is itself evidence of the return of peace. The successful meetings of G20 at Srinagar are also testimony of it, he said.





Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that the youth of J&K is highly aspirational and recent performance of students of the region be it Civil Services, Sports and other higher education, sectors like tourism and hospitality is a testimony to the fact that the aspiration which remained dormant for many years as the youth had lost hope, has got ignited again. This has boosted the confidence of the youth.





The Minister also recalled that his department ‘DoPT’ abolished the interview process for Junior level jobs and appointments way back in 2016 but it was implemented in J&K only after abrogation of Art 370. He called the abrogation to be the right step to make these deprived people the part of the mainstream. The hands which pelted stones are now holding computers and Ipads, he added.





Dr. Jitendra Singh, underscoring the Infrastructure development in the region, said “World’s Tallest Rail Bridge over Chenab River is present in J&K. The previous governments neglected the railway network development, he said. He also recalled how the hydro power projects were stalled for years and made operational post 2014 after PM Modi took over and soon Kishtwar will emerge as a Power hub.





He also highlighted that Udhampur is featured among the top three districts in PMGSY rural roads . PM Awas has restored people’s faith in Government. The minister clarified that Services are provided to the needy irrespective of caste, creed, religion.





Highlighting Kathua’s development Dr. Jitendra Singh said it is emerging as a new Industrial Hub. The minister also mentioned about the IIT, AIIMS And IIM and central universities in the region which have started in recent times.





The Minister for Science and Technology highlighted the birth of Purple Revolution: Lavender Cultivation originating in a small town of Bhaderwah in district Doda which has earned national recognition, particularly after PM Modi mentioned it in Maan ki Baat and virtually became its brand ambassador, the tableau of the same also got featured in the Republic Day Parade.





Dr Jitendra Singh said Lavender Cultivation has ushered a culture of Agri-preneurship among the youth and enhanced income security. The other Himalayan states have also started emulating the success story Such as Uttarakhand and states in North-east.





Towards the conclusion of the interview Dr. Jitendra Singh said “The Credit of bringing peace and development goes to PM Modi who gave confidence to the people in the region and assured that J&K will play a pivotal role in the country's development and shine as the crown jewel.”





