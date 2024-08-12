Islamabad: Pakistan's former director-general of inter-services intelligence Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody following an inquiry into complaints made against him in the Top City housing scheme case, Dawn News reported citing the army's media wing on Monday.





The inquiry, conducted by the Pakistan Army in compliance with Supreme Court orders, found sufficient grounds to initiate disciplinary action against Hameed under the Pakistan Army Act.





According to the press release issued from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), "complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was undertaken by the Pakistan Army, to ascertain the correctness of complaints in the Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd)."





"Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act," the release added.





Further, ISPR said, "Multiple instances of violation of the Pakistan Army Act post-retirement have also been established. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody," the ISPR further said.





The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the former spymaster and head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as per Dawn News.





As per the media reports, the committee was formed by the military as a gesture of self-accountability and would be headed by a serving major general.





They had said the committee was formed in the light of directives of the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Defence.





A controversy surrounding Top City, a private housing scheme, has led to a formal inquiry into allegations against former ISI chief, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.





The housing scheme's management accused Hameed of orchestrating a raid on the owner's offices and residence.





Following a Supreme Court directive in November 2023, the owner, Moeez Khan, was advised to seek redressal through the relevant authorities, including the Defence Ministry.





The newly constituted inquiry committee will prepare its report in the light of its findings and present it to the relevant authorities, the reports said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







