



North Waziristan: A suicide attack in the Razmak area of North Waziristan on Monday resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left 15 others injured. The attack targeted a vehicle belonging to Usman alias Liwanay, a former militant commander who has since surrendered to the state. The explosion occurred around 11:30 AM and, despite the severity of the attack, Liwanay was unharmed, reported Dawn News.





The victims included two individuals whose bodies were so severely mutilated that their identities remain unknown. The injured, including the two deceased, were transported to the Miramshah Hospital, where an emergency was declared immediately following the blast.





Dr Hamidullah, the hospital's medical superintendent, confirmed that six critically injured patients were transferred to a hospital in Bannu for more advanced treatment.





In response to the attack, local authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation to determine the perpetrators and motives behind the suicide bombing, Dawn reported.





The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member from North Waziristan, Naik Muhammad, along with local activist Abdul Khalil, visited the injured individuals in the hospital to offer support and express solidarity.





The incident has sparked significant unrest in the region. In reaction to the deteriorating law and order situation, a peace rally was organized, where participants voiced their frustrations and threatened to block roads leading to the cantonment area if their concerns were not addressed promptly, Dawn reported.





North Waziristan, part of Pakistan's tribal areas, has been a hotspot for militant activity and violence for years. The region has seen numerous conflicts between the Pakistani military and various militant groups, contributing to ongoing instability and security challenges through time.





The recent attack underscores the persistent threat of extremism in the area and highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures and effective counterterrorism strategies.





