



Ukraine has recently begun utilizing F-16 fighter jets, which it has sought from NATO allies for months, to bolster its defences against ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks. The arrival of these aircraft marks a significant development in Ukraine's military capabilities, particularly in intercepting aerial threats and potentially striking deeper into Russian-held territories.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the F-16s have already played a role in intercepting Russian missiles. Reports indicate that these jets successfully shot down some missiles aimed at Ukrainian cities during recent attacks, contributing to the neutralization of threats against critical infrastructure. Despite this initial success, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for more F-16s and trained pilots to maximize their effectiveness.





The F-16s are expected to serve three primary missions:





1. Intercepting Russian missiles and drones: This is crucial given the frequency and intensity of Russian aerial assaults.

2. Suppressing enemy air defences: This capability could allow Ukraine to operate more freely in contested airspace.

3. Striking Russian troop positions and supply lines: Although there are concerns about the limitations on using Western weapons against targets inside Russia, the Dutch Defence Minister has indicated that the F-16s could be used for such strikes, unlike restrictions imposed by other NATO allies.





While the F-16s enhance Ukraine's air defence, their overall impact may be limited by several factors:





There are currently too few F-16s and trained pilots available, which may restrict their operational capabilities. The presence of robust Russian air defence systems poses a significant threat to the F-16s, potentially limiting their ability to operate near the front lines. Although some NATO allies have lifted restrictions on the use of F-16s, the overall strategy may still be cautious, focusing on defensive rather than offensive operations.





However, during Tuesday's attack, Ukraine downed five out of 10 incoming missiles and 60 out of 81 drones, the air force said. The Ukrainian air force lost track of 10 more drones that have likely come down somewhere on its territory, it said. One more crossed into Belarusian territory. The Russian defence ministry said its forces had carried out a high-precision weapon strike on Ukraine overnight, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow denies targeting civilians since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, although thousands have been killed. Several Russian military bloggers said Moscow's attacks were an "act of retaliation" for Ukraine's surprise incursion into Russia's western Kursk region - the first such action since World War II.

In Kyiv, the military administration said air defences had shot down all incoming targets aimed at the city. There were no casualties.





The introduction of F-16s into Ukraine's military arsenal represents a critical step in enhancing its defence against Russian aggression. While they have already demonstrated their utility in intercepting missiles, the full potential of these aircraft will depend on overcoming logistical challenges and ensuring adequate training for pilots. As the conflict continues, the role of these jets will be closely monitored to assess their impact on the battlefield dynamics.





Agencies







