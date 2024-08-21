



The Indian Army has issued a tender for next-generation artillery guns, seeking 400 systems initially, with demand expected to rise. Private manufacturers like Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, and TATA Advanced Systems are key contenders, aiming to supply domestically designed, high-automation 155mm/52 calibre guns.





The Indian Army has released a tender for the acquisition of next-generation artillery guns, which will be designed, developed, and manufactured domestically. In the initial phase, the army requires 400 of these gun systems, but the demand is expected to increase significantly in the coming years as older equipment is replaced.





Private defence manufacturing companies that have made substantial investments in developing artillery systems in recent years are showing strong interest in the estimated ₹7,000 crore acquisition of new Towed Gun Systems.





The procurement route for these guns mandates that the system must be designed in India and have more than 50% indigenous content based on the contract value.





According to a ET report, among the top contenders for the contract are Larsen & Toubro, which has already supplied K-9 Vajra Self Propelled artillery guns to the army, as well as Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems Ltd, which have developed the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation and are currently vying for an army order.





The advanced 155mm/52 caliber guns will be lighter and more versatile than the current artillery guns, including the ATAGS. The army is seeking higher automation and accuracy compared to the current systems in service, as well as the ability to fire a wider range of specialised ammunition, keeping the future in mind.





Currently, the majority of India's artillery consists of 130 mm field guns, which are gradually being upgraded to 155mm under the Sharang project. Although the army's tender specifies a requirement of 400 guns, it has a total need for over 1,200 artillery guns of the same type.





Sources indicate that the acquisition is being carried out in batches due to budgetary considerations, as the army is currently working on upgrading its artillery firepower with several acquisitions in the pipeline, including the processing of a contract for the 155mm/52 Calibre ATAGS.





