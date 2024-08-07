Image: ANI





The Indian Air Force’s indigenous fighter aircraft, TEJAS, intercepted the Eurofighter Typhoon and Rafale aircraft from the German, Spanish, and French Air Forces ahead of their arrival at Sulur for the multinational exercise Tarang Shakti.





The highly anticipated Tarang Shakti air combat exercise commenced at Sulur in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. It is India’s first-ever multinational air combat exercise. Some of the most renowned and sophisticated aircraft will participate in this exercise, including India's Rafale and Europe's Eurofighter Typhoon, among others. Additionally, aircraft from other nations, including Germany, the UK, and Spain, will be taking to the skies, reported ET.





In Phase-II, this mega exercise will move to Jodhpur from August 29 to September 12, following the conclusion of Phase I on August 14. Overall, 67 fighters and military aircraft from 10 countries, with observers from another 18, will participate in this exercise. The exercise aims to enhance India’s military interoperability and strategic partnerships globally.





India will deploy 75 to 80 fighters, aircraft, and helicopters for the exercise. “The exercise’s aim is to build mutual trust, explore further avenues for interoperability, and share best practices, thereby strengthening our strategic relations with friendly foreign countries,” said IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh earlier.





Earlier on Tuesday, Air Marshal Singh flew a TEJAS fighter from Sulur for an “aerial rendezvous” with German Air Force Commander Lt-Gen Ingo Gerhartz in a Typhoon jet during the exercise.





In addition to strengthening India's operational capability, the exercise will showcase the country’s defence production capabilities. Moreover, visits by foreign officials have been arranged at various defence facilities across Bangalore and Hyderabad.





German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann commented on the exercise, “Tarang Shakti is Germany’s first joint exercise with India on the subcontinent. It showcases our deepened partnership with India for a secure and prosperous region, together with our European friends.”





British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron added, “Our cooperation in security and defence extends across seas, land, and air. It is crucial that our armed forces work together to preserve stability and enhance prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.”





Agencies







