



New Delhi: Using its influence, India can intervene and stop the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, said foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Saturday, adding that New Delhi is not a mere audience to the war, but it is on the side of peace.





Repeating Prime Minister Modi's recent statement that India is not neutral in the war and that the only side the country is favour of is the side of peace, Sachdev said.





"As the Prime Minister said, we are not supporting either side in any war. The only side we are supporting is the side of peace. So when Zelenskyy says that India should support Ukraine and not Russia, I think he is very mistaken. Prime minister has clearly said, and that has been India's position, that we are not neutral in this war. We are not taking sides in this war. We are taking the side of peace," Sachdev added.





"Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that India can stop this war and can put the Russian economy in the right place. Certainly, India has influence, trust and an honest friendship with Russia and Putin, as Zelenskyy says. But he wants India to use its influence to create an outcome that is favourable to Zelenskyy. They want to settle a war but on their own terms. Russia has its own terms and conditions for ending the war. The issue is that India can play the role of an honest broker between the two, as well as the Western NATO and American allies. But both sides will have to adjust their positions," he said.





This, however, isn't the first time that Prime Minister Modi has strongly put forward the country's stance on the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, earlier too PM Modi had said that this is "not an era of war", added Sachdev.





"This is the era to live and let live. And that philosophy comes from India's civilizational legacy of Gautam Buddha, Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda. And the world knows that. So when prime minister says in Poland or in Ukraine that we come from the land of Buddha and Gandhi, the world notices. And also let us remember one thing. In this world of today, no nation, no big power country is talking about a middle path, a common sense like India is doing," he added.





The Foreign Affairs expert said that the world is talking in terms of power struggles and violence, but India is suggesting the path of peace.





"Be it America, China, European countries, Russia all of them are talking the language of dominance and competition. None of them is talking in the language of coexistence and peace. India is the only big power that is talking the language of peace. And therefore the world listens [to India]," he said.





Sachdev added that the recent visits to Poland and Ukraine by PM Modi are crucial to our foreign policy.





"This visit by Prime Minister Modi is gear-changing for India and our foreign policy. Prime Minister Modi has decided that we will play a proactive role in helping to end this conflict," he said.





"Russia understands India very well. Russia is a mature country and we have immense trust between Russia and India. Prime Minister's first visit outside India in his third term was to Russia. Russia in a way also looks forward to India's role in this conflict because it would also want this conflict to end at some time. But, it will want the conflict to end on its own terms which is the essential dispute. In any case, Russia also wants an end to this conflict in some time. Russia also does not want to become so weak that it becomes fully dependent upon China. So it is in Russia's and India's interest that this conflict end as soon as possible so that Russia does not become so weak that it has to become dependent upon China," he said.





Sachdev added that the US and other countries want India to stop oil imports from Russia. But we continue nevertheless to support our oil needs.





"The US asks India to influence Russia to act per its terms. If we stop importing oil from Russia, its economy will fall. But, the West must understand that if we stop importing oil from Russia, how will our oil needs be met? Ukraine must understand that we aren't taking oil from Russia for the benefit of their economy, but for our needs," he said.





Sachdev said that India has maintained its stance on peace and ceasefire.





"Across all wars that have taken place in the world- even the case of Israel and Gaza- India has maintained its stance of siding with peace and ceasefire. Even if Zelenskyy says that we must be on his side, we will be on the side of peace. Zelenskyy must understand that Russia and India are strategic partners. We only promote peace," he said.





"In the US, after the election, it might be possible that the world will usher into a new era where everyone wants to end this war and India will have a big role to play here," he said.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







