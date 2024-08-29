



New Delhi: India and Israel held the 17th Round of Foreign Office Consultations on Wednesday, during which Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasized restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian side was led by the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, and the Israeli side was led by the Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yaakov Blitshtein.





"Reflecting on the strength of the India-Israel Strategic Partnership, both sides discussed various issues of bilateral interest in depth and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral endeavours. The two sides also shared views on the prevailing situation in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific," the ministry added.





Further, during the event, the Foreign Secretary also reiterated India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel and called for the immediate release of all hostages and a ceasefire.





"Reiterating India's strong and unequivocal condemnation of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, the Foreign Secretary called for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire, the need for continued humanitarian assistance, and adherence to international humanitarian law. At the same time, he also shared India's concern at the escalating situation in West Asia and emphasized restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy," said MEA.





Following this, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "17th India-Israel FOC held in New Delhi today. Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri reviewed the entire range of - bilateral relations and the strategic partnership together with @IsraelMFA DG Yaakov Blitshtein."





Earlier in the day, Blitshtein paid tributes to victims of the 26/11 terror attack at the Nirman House in Mumbai and inaugurated the Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.





While speaking to ANI, he said. "It is fabulous that the hospital has been taking care of people for 118 years now... We are now in a difficult situation in Israel and we do realize the importance of good healthcare..."





Following this, he also highlighted the need for like-minded countries to join forces in fighting terrorism, describing it as a disease that requires collective action to eradicate.





"Terrorism is a disease that we must face... It is something which will not stop unless the like-minded countries of the world fight against it," he said.





