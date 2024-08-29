He later inaugurated the Advanced Antimicrobial Emergency Room at JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General Yaakov Blitshtein paid tributes to victims of the 26/11 terror attack at the Nirman House in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "It is fabulous that the hospital has been taking care of people for 118 years now... We are now in a difficult situation in Israel and we do realize the importance of good healthcare..."





Following this, he also highlighted the need for like-minded countries to join forces in fighting terrorism, describing it as a disease that requires collective action to eradicate.





"Terrorism is a disease that we must face... It is something which will not stop unless the like-minded countries of the world fight against it," he said.





Amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, Blistein emphasized Israel's right to self-defence and pledged to stop terror attacks, even if no one else took action.





"Israel will not allow anyone to harm its citizens. We have the right to defend ourselves. And that is what we will do. Terror attacks against Israel need to be stopped and if no one does it, we will. We need to bring back our citizens home and we need to bring peace to our borders," Blistein said.





Recently, Israel's military said it destroyed a 3km-long (1.9 mile) tunnel near the Netzarim Corridor, which the Israeli military set up to split northern Gaza from the south.





Members of the military's Yahalom engineering unit worked with troops in the Jerusalem brigade to locate, probe and wreck the tunnel, the military said, sharing footage claiming to show its destruction.

The tunnel is among hundreds of pieces of military infrastructure destroyed in recent weeks, the Israeli army claimed.





The Israeli forces said on X that they killed Hezbollah member Faras Qassem in an attack on the Syria-Lebanon border.





Earlier, Hezbollah said in a statement it was mourning a fighter killed in an Israeli bombing in the Damascus countryside in the Zabadani area.





This report is auto-generated from news service agency







