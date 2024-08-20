



New Delhi: Cooperation between India and Japan is today set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday while noting that the two countries have consciously sought to facilitate each other's endeavours, comprehend each other's objectives and work with other nations of shared comfort.





In his opening remarks at the third round of the India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial meeting held here, Jaishankar also spoke of the need of reliable partners in a more volatile and unpredictable world.





He said the bilateral relationship has assumed the form of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the last decade.





"The logic of this evolution is our expanding interests and growing activities. As we both step forward into a more volatile and unpredictable world, there is a need for reliable partners with whom there are substantial convergences."





"As a result, we have consciously sought to facilitate each other's endeavours, comprehend each other's objectives, strengthen each other's positions and work with other nations of shared comfort. Our Strategic Partnership will continue to grow as we embrace mutuality and display sensitivity," he added.





Jaishankar said that the bilateral relationship also has to factor in "changes in our own capabilities and calculations".





"Our cooperation is today set against a larger context of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. For India, this is a natural extrapolation from our Act East policy. Indeed, the proportion of our activities and interests East of India has been steadily growing," he said.





"We mark the 10th anniversary of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The 2+2 must particularly focus on the steps ahead. It is two years since we last met in Tokyo. There have been many developments of consequence in the world. Our own relationship also has to factor in changes in our own capabilities and calculations," he added.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko and noted the progress charted by India-Japan bilateral ties.





"Good to meet with FM @Kamikawa_Yoko of Japan. Continued our conversations from Tokyo last month. Noted the progress being charted by our bilateral ties. Will build on these exchanges further during the India-Japan 2+2 meeting later today," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





Japan's Defence and Foreign Ministers had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.





PM Modi reaffirmed the role of India-Japan partnership in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.





"Delighted to meet Japanese Foreign Minister @Kamikawa_Yoko and Defense Minister @kihara_minoru ahead of the 3rd India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting. Took stock of the progress made in India-Japan defence and security ties. Reaffirmed the role India-Japan partnership plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," PM Modi said in a post on X.





The earlier two rounds of India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meetings were held in 2019 in New Delhi and in 2022 in Tokyo.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







