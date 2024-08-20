



Indian astronauts are currently undergoing intense training as they prepare for upcoming space missions, particularly the Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send Indian astronauts to space. This training is crucial for ensuring their readiness for the challenges of spaceflight.





The four Indian Air Force officers chosen for this mission – Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla – are currently engaged in a variety of training activities. These include zero-gravity simulations and the use of a human centrifuge, a crucial piece of equipment that prepares their bodies to withstand the extreme gravitational forces experienced during a rocket launch.





International Collaboration: Two Indian astronauts, Shubhanshu Shukla and Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, are training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in the United States. Shukla is set to participate in the Axiom Space Ax-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla will serve as the primary astronaut for this mission, with Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair as his backup.





Both are currently in the United States, where they are undergoing specialised training to familiarise themselves with the ISS modules and protocols, as well as the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft systems they will use to reach the station. NASA has committed to training Indian astronauts, with plans for one to fly to the ISS by the end of 2024.





Prior to their training in the U.S., the astronauts completed a rigorous program at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia, where they engaged in various simulations, including weightlessness and emergency landing scenarios.





The training regimen includes aerobic and anaerobic exercises, yoga, and simulations to prepare their bodies for the physical demands of space. This comprehensive approach ensures that they are not only technically proficient but also physically fit to handle the stresses of space travel.





Future Missions





The Gaganyaan mission is a significant step for India, marking its first crewed spaceflight. The astronauts are expected to conduct scientific experiments during their time in space, contributing to India's growing capabilities in space exploration.





As the training progresses, these astronauts are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting chapter in India's space journey!





