



New Delhi: A joint exercise between the militaries of India and Sri Lanka got underway in the island nation on Monday to facilitate interoperability and sharing of best practices, the defence ministry said.





The 10th edition of the India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ at the Army Training School, Maduru Oya, will be conducted from August 12-25. It will enhance the joint military capability so as to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under the UN mandate, the ministry said.





Joint exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Sri Lanka. Its last edition was conducted in Pune in November 2023.





“The aim of the joint exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban environment,” the statement said.





“Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include response to a terrorist action, establishment of a joint command post, establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing of a helipad/landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations, besides employment of drones and counter-drone systems, among others,” it said.





‘Mitra Shakti’ will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations, the ministry said.





“It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The joint exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations,” the ministry said.





The Indian contingent, comprising 106 personnel, is being represented by a Battalion of Rajputana Rifles along with personnel from other arms and services.





The Sri Lankan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Gajaba Regiment of the Sri Lankan Army.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







