



In view of recent developments in Bangladesh, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has beefed up security along the International Maritime Boundary Line to prevent any illegal intrusion in India.





”The ICG has aptly positioned operational units for robust surveillance in the region and to foul any attempts at illegal migration through sea routes. Surface surveillance has been enhanced along the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Boundary Line or IMBL by Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs). Layered surface surveillance has been instituted by additional FPVs. ⁠All units at sea have been advised to monitor/Board all fishing boats and undertake positive identification of Indian fishermen,” a press release from the ICG said on Monday.





ICG Deputy Director General Anupam Rai was quoted as saying by a news agency that the security has been bolstered to address any potential threats.





“After the political unrest in Bangladesh, Indian Coast Guard has enhanced its patrolling and surveillance along the international maritime boundary line…To prevent any hostile act and illegal intrusion we have beefed up the security, positioned two to three ships…Sunderban Creek areas are being patrolled by our air cushion vessels and interceptor boats,” he said.





He further detailed that the Sunderban Creek areas are being closely monitored with air cushion vessels and interceptor boats. The Indian Coast Guard’s coastal surveillance radars at Haldia, Paradeep, and Gopalpur are operating around the clock, scanning the close coasts of India for any signs of illegal activity.





“Till now no illegal activity has been seen but we have very specifically told our ships to board all fishing boats or any vessels that are close to the Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) or in the creek areas, ” he added.





Meanwhile, the Border Security forces have also tightened security along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in response to the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.





Deployment at border outposts has also been increased, and all surveillance equipment is being utilized to ensure effective monitoring.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee, led by the Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, to monitor the situation at the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB).





