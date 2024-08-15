



London: The Indian High Commission in the UK organised 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' at India House in London on Wednesday.





A day prior to India's 78th Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15 every year, the event at the Indian High Commission was organised to remember millions of families who suffered the brunt of partition in 1947.





Speaking on the occasion, India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said, "Whatever was, what we sought for, was not what happened. But even in that, 77 years later, we can take comfort from the fact that we should at least have learnt the lesson of what happened, so that we at least take that lesson forward to subsequent generations."





Remembering the sacrifices of those in the past, Doraiswami said, it is "a debt that we owe those who came before us--a debt that we should discharge to those who come out."





India is all set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, Thursday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi.





He will deliver his 11th consecutive speech to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. From Srinagar and Ladakh to the nation's capital, the country will come together to celebrate its freedom on August 15.





(With Agency Inputs)







