



New Delhi: Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar during the return leg from St Petersburg, Russia conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the German Navy off Kiel Canal on August 5, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





INS Tabar had earlier visited Hamburg, Germany from July 17 - 20.





These engagements are aimed at strengthening the maritime relations between both nations.





"The conduct of MPX between Indian Navy and German Navy off Kiel Canal signifies Indian Navy's outreach and sustenance efforts also marking a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between the two countries," the release stated.





The MPX with the Sea Lynx of 3rd Squadron Naval Air Wing 5 (MFG5) of the German Navy involved a series of advanced maritime operations such as Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises and VERTREP serials.





Units from both the navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts.





"IndianNavy's frontline Frigate #INSTabar during her return leg from St Petersburg, Russia conducted #MaritimePartnershipExercise with Sea Lynx of 3rd Squadron Naval Air Wing 5 (MFG5) of the #GermanNavy off Kiel Canal in the North Sea," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.





"Operational Exercises involved, series of advanced #maritime ops, Ship Controlled Approaches, Winching exercises & VERTREP, with an aim to imbibe Best Practices & commitment to enhance collaborative efforts," it said in a subsequent post.





Notably, India and Germany share a relationship built on a foundation of shared values, democratic principles and a commitment to global peace and security.





"The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world. The MPX with the German navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties and our ability to work together in maritime security operations," the release added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







