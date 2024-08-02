



St. Petersburg: Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar, successfully conducted the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy ship Soobrazitelny on 30 July in Russia.





INS Tabar arrived at St. Petersburg, Russia on 25 July '24 for a four-day visit to participate in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations.





India and Russia share warm bilateral relations and maritime cooperation that span diverse fields. The visit by INS Tabar aimed to strengthen this longstanding friendship and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two countries.





INS Tabar, on departure from St. Petersburg, Russia successfully conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy Ship Soobrazitelny on 30 Jul 2024. Participation of Indian Navy Ship Tabar in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade and the conduct of MPX marks a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India and Russia, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to maintain peace, stability and security in the region.





The MPX involved a series of complex naval manoeuvers, including communication drills, Search & Rescue tactics and Replenishment at Sea serials. Ships from both navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and interoperability.





The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world. The MPX with the Russian Navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties, further strengthening our resolve and commitment towards ensuring enhanced cooperation in the maritime domain.





