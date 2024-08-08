



India faces a significant decision regarding its future stealth fighter capabilities, particularly in the context of its ongoing military modernization efforts. The two primary contenders are the F-35 Lightning-II from the United States and the Sukhoi Su-57 'Felon' from Russia. Each aircraft presents unique advantages and challenges that India must consider.





F-35 Lightning-II





The F-35 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced stealth fighters in the world. It features superior stealth capabilities, advanced computing systems, and long-range sensors, making it a formidable opponent in modern aerial combat. The F-35's design emphasizes low radar cross-section operations, utilizing materials that absorb radar signals effectively. Additionally, the aircraft has been actively used in combat missions, enhancing its reputation and operational credibility.





However, India's interest in the F-35 is tempered by concerns over potential restrictions similar to those imposed on Turkey, which previously purchased the aircraft. Furthermore, while the F-35 is produced in large numbers and has a proven track record, its acquisition would require India to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, particularly with the U.S.





Sukhoi Su-57 'Felon'





On the other hand, the Su-57 is Russia's answer to fifth-generation stealth fighters. It boasts impressive manoeuvrability and a design that emphasizes frontal stealth. However, the Su-57 has faced significant production issues and has not yet established a strong operational history, with its first combat appearances occurring only recently in the Ukraine conflict. India had previously shown interest in the Su-57 but backed out due to concerns about its high price tag and questionable stealth capabilities.





Despite these challenges, the Su-57 is designed to operate within the umbrella of integrated air defence systems, which may appeal to India as it seeks to enhance its regional defence posture. However, the aircraft's reputation in India is not as robust as that of the F-35, particularly given the latter's extensive operational use and proven effectiveness.





Tough Decisions To Make



India's decision between the F-35 and Su-57 involves weighing the proven capabilities and operational history of the F-35 against the potential benefits of the Su-57 within the context of India's strategic needs and existing military assets. While the F-35 currently stands out as a more viable option due to its advanced technology and combat experience, India's historical ties with Russia and the Su-57's unique features cannot be overlooked. Ultimately, this dilemma reflects broader geopolitical considerations and India's aspirations for a modernized air force.





IAF's Commitment To AMCA

The Indian Air Force (IAF) however, has firmly committed to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program and is not considering reviving the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project based on the Russian Su-57 nor has the intent to acquire the prohibitively costly American F-35 stealth jets. A senior IAF official confirmed that the focus is entirely on supporting the AMCA, which is progressing towards securing necessary clearances.

The AMCA program, with a development budget of $2 billion, is viewed as a more cost-effective and strategically independent path for the IAF compared to the FGFA or the F-35, which would have required significantly higher investments. The IAF aims to develop a fighter that meets its specific requirements without relying on external partnerships that may not align with its operational needs.

The AMCA is expected to enhance India's air defence capabilities and foster advanced technology collaborations with other nations. The IAF plans to induct 7 squadrons of the AMCA, with the first prototype projected to roll out by 2026. This commitment underscores India's focus on achieving self-reliance in advanced fighter jet technology.



