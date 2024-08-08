The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, developed indigenously, is a 155/52mm Towed Gun suitable for all climate and terrain systems and is built to replace an aging inventory of multi-calibre guns currently with the Indian Army



The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) is poised to significantly enhance India's military capabilities. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with private sector partners like Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems, the ATAGS is a 155mm/52 calibre towed artillery gun designed to operate effectively across various terrains and climates. It is intended to replace the aging inventory of multi-calibre guns currently in use by the Indian Army.





India wants to quickly ramp up its artillery gun stock and had last purchased 145 M777 ultra-light howitzers worth $750 million in 2016. That purchase had reportedly come after almost three decades and the ATAGS, developed indigenously, is a 155/52mm Towed Gun that’s suitable for all climate and terrain systems and is built to replace an aging inventory of multi-calibre guns currently with the Indian Army.





Key Features And Advantages





1. Extended Range: The ATAGS has set a record for the longest-range artillery gun, capable of firing standard high explosive-base-bleed (HE-BB) ammunition to a distance of approximately 48 kilometers. This extended range is crucial for modern artillery operations.





2. Indigenous Development: With over 90% indigenous content, the ATAGS represents a significant step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This aligns with India's broader strategy to reduce dependence on foreign military equipment.





3. Robust Testing: The ATAGS has undergone extensive trials in various conditions, including extreme temperatures ranging from -15°C to over 50°C, and has successfully completed high-altitude tests at elevations of 15,000 feet.





4. Procurement Plans: The Indian Army plans to procure 307 units of the ATAGS, following the approval from the Defence Acquisition Council. This procurement is part of a larger effort to modernize India's artillery capabilities.





5. Hi-Tech Components: ATAGs is a state-of-the-art artillery system and uses an electric drive system for elevation, as compared to conventional Hydraulic Drives Systems, which helps in enhanced and better reliability on the battlefield.





Strategic Implications





The introduction of the ATAGS is expected to fill critical capability gaps within the Indian Army, particularly in high-altitude areas where traditional artillery may struggle. By enhancing firepower and operational flexibility, the ATAGS could serve as a game-changer for India's defence forces, allowing for more effective responses to regional security challenges.





In summary, the ATAGS is set to provide a much-needed boost to India's military capabilities. Its advanced features, indigenous development, and strategic procurement plans underscore its potential to significantly enhance the operational effectiveness of the Indian Army in the coming years.





Our Bureau







