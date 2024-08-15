

Tel Aviv: Israeli soldiers continued pressing Hamas in southern Gaza, eliminating 20 terrorists in Rafah over the last day, the Israel Defence Forces said on Thursday morning.

The IDF said the 20 posed a threat and were eliminated by a combination of air and ground activity. Additionally, the troops dismantled a structure containing a terror tunnel shaft.





In Khan Yunis, troops and aircraft eliminated several terrorists inside a Hamas weapons storage facility. A separate airstrike eliminated a tactical-level Palestinian Islamic Jihad figure who was responsible for firing projectiles at soldiers and Israeli territory.





In central Gaza, Israeli forces eliminated a Hamas squad and dismantled a weapons storage facility.





Over the past day, the Air Force destroyed more than 30 Hamas targets, including structures rigged with explosives, weapons storage facilities and underground infrastructure.





At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 111 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.





(With Agency Inputs)







