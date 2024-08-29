



Rajouri: A search operation is underway in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir after an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces on August 28, officials said.





The search operation was launched in the general area of village Kheri Mohra Lathi and Danthal area on August 28 at 9:30 pm





"During the search operation, contact was established with terrorists at about 11:45 pm on August 28, and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near the Kheri Mohra area," Jammu and Kashmir police said.





More details are awaited





