

Tokyo: Japan is set to supply advanced naval ship antennas to India, in a move aimed at enhancing defence capabilities and deterrence within the Indo-Pacific region.

This development, expected to be announced at the upcoming two-plus-two meeting between the foreign and defence ministers of both nations in New Delhi, marks a significant step in deepening defence cooperation between the two Quad allies.





The antennas, developed by Japanese companies including NEC, are currently deployed on the most advanced escort ships of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force. These cutting-edge systems are designed for the swift detection of missile and drone movements, capabilities critical in today's complex security environment.





The use of common equipment is expected to facilitate smoother information sharing and enhance coordination during joint defence exercises. This initiative comes at a time when India is actively seeking to diversify its defence procurement, reducing its historical reliance on Russia in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.





The two-plus-two meeting, the first since September 2022, is also expected to reaffirm the commitment of both nations to uphold an international order based on the rule of law, particularly in the face of challenges posed by Russia's actions in Ukraine and China's military expansion.





Furthermore, Japan and India will likely agree to augment the scale and sophistication of their joint military exercises, including those conducted with fellow Quad members, the U.S. and Australia. This concerted effort underscores the Quad's growing role in ensuring stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.





