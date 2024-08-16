



The Chennai-based MRF, is making significant strides in the military-grade tyre market, particularly in response to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) increasing demand for locally produced fighter jets. The company has already developed tyres for various aircraft, including the TEJAS MK-1A, TEJAS MK-2, and several helicopters like the SeaKing and ALH-Dhruv.





MRF's Expansion Into Military-Grade Tyres





MRF's expansion plans include the development of tyres for advanced military aircraft such as the Rafale M and the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF), which is designed for operation from aircraft carriers. This move is part of a broader initiative to enhance the indigenization of military supplies, reducing reliance on foreign manufacturers. For instance, MRF has begun producing main wheel tyres for the Sukhoi-30MKI, a critical aircraft for the IAF, which will help alleviate delays associated with importing these components.





Importance of Local Production





The shift towards local production is crucial for the IAF, which has faced challenges with foreign suppliers. MRF's ability to supply tyres domestically not only cuts costs—approximately ₹56,000 per tyre compared to over ₹1,11,000 for imports—but also ensures a more reliable supply chain for essential military components.





The tyres developed by MRF for the TEJAS and the other aircraft have been tested at 1.5 times the load requirement, deputy GM (Commercial Tyres) G Madhu said. “The testing is extremely rigorous, with the conditions being more severe than the actual scenario,” he said. The tyres are tested for their performance at a facility in Chennai. Before this facility was set up last year, MRF was dependent on a tyre-testing laboratory in China.





“Speed and load are the two main things when it comes to fighter jet tyres. These tyres are a combination of off-the-road and Formula One tyres,” said senior GM (Product Development) K Thomas Mathen, adding that MRF was supplying tyres to Royal Malaysian Air Force as well. He said Su-30 tyres were tested at speeds of 420 kmph and 24-ton loads.





Madhu said with tyres being produced locally, the Indian Air Force will no longer have to stock large volumes. “Instead of keeping stocks for three years, now six months is sufficient,” he said. This is part of the ongoing Make in India initiative in ancillaries in the aerospace industry, said military affairs expert Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak (Retd). “Such activities should be encouraged and further scaled up,” he said.





MRF is also awaiting the approval from CEMILAC, the certifying authority for military aviation, for supplying tyres to the navy for its MiG-29K fighters operating from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. “The MiG-29K tyres are different as they should be able to bear high inflation pressure for deck landing,” said Mathen.





Commitment To Quality





Developing tyres for military applications involves rigorous testing and validation to meet stringent performance and safety standards. MRF is committed to providing high-quality products that can withstand the demanding conditions of military operations. The company is also awaiting certification from CEMILAC, the certifying authority for military aviation, to supply tyres for the MiG-29K fighters used by the Indian Navy.





In summary, MRF's expansion into the military-grade tyre sector aligns with the IAF's goals for increased local production of fighter jets and other aircraft, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in India's defence capabilities.





