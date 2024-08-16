



TATA Advanced Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TATA Sons, is expected to receive an order for over 100 wheeled armoured vehicle platforms from the Indian Army. An official Request for Information (RFI) is anticipated to be issued soon. This RFI is a key preliminary step used by organizations to collect information on potential suppliers before moving forward with a Request for Proposal (RFP).





The contract can be signed within the next one year, said the report.





This development highlights TATA Advanced Systems' significant role in India's defence sector, providing advanced solutions across various domains.





The 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles from TATA Advanced Systems are designed to meet the Indian Army’s requirements for mobility, protection, and firepower.





These vehicles are equipped with powerful engines and advanced suspension systems, allowing them to navigate rough terrains and challenging environments with ease.





TATA Advanced Systems is a major player in the aerospace and defence sectors in India, providing a comprehensive range of solutions including Aero-Structures, Aero-Engines, airborne platforms, and defence and security systems.

This order is expected to be for the 8x8 wheeled armoured platform, developed in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The contract could be signed within the next year.

The company maintains a strong network of global partnerships and joint ventures, enabling it to offer end-to-end solutions across various defence and aerospace domains, such as satellites, missiles, radars, and unmanned aerial systems.



TATA Advanced Systems (TASL) and the DRDO have a strong collaborative relationship, particularly in the development of advanced defence technologies. The 8x8 Wheeled Armoured Platform is one of their notable joint projects. The platform is designed to meet the Indian Army’s requirements for mobility, protection, and firepower. It features advanced armour, modular design, and amphibious capabilities.





Under a contract with DRDO, TASL designed and manufactured combat management systems for the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) program. This system enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.





TATA Kestrel is a wheeled armoured personnel carrier developed by Tata Motors and DRDO. It is designed to meet the Indian Army’s requirements for a modern, versatile, and highly mobile armoured vehicle.





Agencies







